HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $32.32

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.32, but opened at $31.61. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 227.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 36.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

