HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 5.1% Higher

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.46. 14,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,303,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HUYA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in HUYA by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in HUYA by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HUYA by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

