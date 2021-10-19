Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($5.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.68) to ($5.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on H. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.97.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 31,842 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

