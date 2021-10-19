HYCON (HYC) Market Cap Tops $905,723.04

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. HYCON has a total market cap of $905,723.04 and approximately $190,461.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded up 42.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00044750 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000149 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

