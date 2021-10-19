HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Hits $0.0213 on Major Exchanges

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $688,060.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00040832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.00194200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00089799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.