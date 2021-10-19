Hyve (HYVE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.79 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hyve has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $13.84 million and $1.79 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00064018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00067326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00098416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,988.14 or 0.99722127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.16 or 0.05914555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00020652 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.