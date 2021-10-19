Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HYZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. 118,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,868. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.20. Hyzon Motors has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZN. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

