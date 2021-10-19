I/O Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,331.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.31 million and $1,331.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.18 or 0.00304384 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007293 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001948 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,173,966 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

