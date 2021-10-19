i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Gap Down to $25.60

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.60, but opened at $24.66. i3 Verticals shares last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 2 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.74 million, a PE ratio of -72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 179,845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after acquiring an additional 162,526 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $3,876,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,074,000 after acquiring an additional 106,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 97,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

