Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $22,202.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $9,719.97 or 0.15148059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $22,202.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00064018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00067326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00098416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,988.14 or 0.99722127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.16 or 0.05914555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

