ichi.farm (ICHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00065284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00068584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00098289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,274.78 or 1.00430744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,845.02 or 0.06007935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002535 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

