ICHI (ICHI) Market Capitalization Tops $15.39 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $4.19 or 0.00006525 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $15.39 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00063603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00067181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00097930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,774.34 or 0.99338642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.84 or 0.05898609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020713 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,674,347 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.