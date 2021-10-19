ICHI Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $15.39 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $4.19 or 0.00006525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00063603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00067181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00097930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,774.34 or 0.99338642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.84 or 0.05898609 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020713 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,674,347 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

