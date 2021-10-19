Iconic Token Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $1,942.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00064316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00067955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00097996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,302.38 or 1.00020930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.99 or 0.05987014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,931,928 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

