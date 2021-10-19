ICONIQ Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,733,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,249,000. The Honest accounts for about 0.3% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned about 3.03% of The Honest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HNST. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,811,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,196,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in The Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,925,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Honest stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,202. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

