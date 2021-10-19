ICONIQ Capital LLC Buys 126,552 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises about 52.5% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned about 11.18% of Snowflake worth $8,007,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 95.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,267,000 after purchasing an additional 241,844 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 45.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 58,074 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 11.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,070,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $6,829,666.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,936,329.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 978,064 shares of company stock valued at $293,460,517 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.60.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.07. 32,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,778. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.66. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.