ICONIQ Capital LLC Invests $8.32 Million in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 296,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,000. Marqeta comprises approximately 0.1% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marqeta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Marqeta stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. 90,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,936. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

