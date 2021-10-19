ICONIQ Capital LLC Invests $87.85 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 346,824 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $87,851,000. Coinbase Global accounts for approximately 0.6% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Coinbase Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $341,269,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total transaction of $11,991,165.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 938,604 shares of company stock valued at $243,067,560.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $6.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.86. 275,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,515. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

