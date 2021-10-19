ICONIQ Capital LLC Makes New $39.64 Million Investment in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 990,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,641,000. Zymergen accounts for 0.3% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 0.99% of Zymergen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZY. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,906,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,835,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $662,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,495,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,939,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZY. HSBC cut shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair cut shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of ZY stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. 25,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,108. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zymergen Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

