ICONIQ Capital LLC Takes $525.71 Million Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,532,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,710,000. Sprinklr comprises 3.4% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned about 10.29% of Sprinklr as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,092,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,820,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,523. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59.

CXM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.65 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

