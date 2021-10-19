Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Million

Analysts expect Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) to announce $3.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Icosavax’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Icosavax will report full-year sales of $7.20 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Icosavax.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($1.96). The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICVX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.29. Icosavax has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

