Idena Price Hits $0.0967 (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.0967 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $225,128.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idena has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00064435 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00058943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00088531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00068405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098125 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 75,473,904 coins and its circulating supply is 52,305,228 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

