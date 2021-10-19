IDEX (IEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IEX opened at $213.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. IDEX has a 12 month low of $166.51 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

