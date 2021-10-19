Ignition (IC) Market Capitalization Achieves $42,464.22

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 64.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $42,464.22 and approximately $54.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 67.3% against the dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,303.03 or 1.00021940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00054352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00047054 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.03 or 0.00648688 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001580 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004299 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,482,156 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,983 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

