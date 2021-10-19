IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.180-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

INFO opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $125.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.80.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

