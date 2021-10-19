Ilika (LON:IKA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.94

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2021

Ilika plc (LON:IKA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.94 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.42). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.45), with a volume of 150,313 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Ilika in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market cap of £174.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 170.94.

Ilika Company Profile (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

