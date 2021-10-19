Ilika (LON:IKA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.94

Ilika plc (LON:IKA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.94 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.42). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.45), with a volume of 150,313 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Ilika in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market cap of £174.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 170.94.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

