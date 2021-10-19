Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $420.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s previous close.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.42.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $410.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina has a one year low of $288.01 and a one year high of $555.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $448.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,568 shares of company stock worth $2,466,244. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

