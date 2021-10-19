Illuvium Hits Market Capitalization of $478.85 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $745.26 or 0.01162918 BTC on major exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $478.85 million and approximately $38.06 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00064379 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00067906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00098067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,878.72 or 0.99677073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.58 or 0.05991322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,519 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

