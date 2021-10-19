Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,080.0 days.

Shares of Iluka Resources stock remained flat at $$6.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.