ImageCash Price Down 30.9% Over Last Week (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $10,236.39 and approximately $5.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00064002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00067793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00098565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,012.54 or 1.00339881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.10 or 0.05945696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020846 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.