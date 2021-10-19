ImageCoin Price Tops $0.0390 on Top Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 52.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $455,275.43 and approximately $106,608.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 173.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,688,247 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.