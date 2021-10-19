IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,064,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.16% of IMAX worth $65,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 23.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 13.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IMAX opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. IMAX Co. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.20.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. IMAX’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMAX. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

