Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NASDAQ:IMCR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.92. 1,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,234. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,307,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,583,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,142,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,981,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,442,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

