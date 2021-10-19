Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

IMB stock opened at GBX 1,562.64 ($20.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,548.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,561.13.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,558 ($20.36) per share, with a total value of £155,800 ($203,553.70).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

