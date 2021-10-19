Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$47.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.55.
IMO traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$42.74. 640,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,966. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$16.02 and a 52-week high of C$43.47.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.