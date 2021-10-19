Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Raised to C$47.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.55.

IMO traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$42.74. 640,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,966. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$16.02 and a 52-week high of C$43.47.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.0116036 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

