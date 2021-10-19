Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Rating Increased to Buy at Maxim Group

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) was upgraded by research analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $40.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($5.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Indaptus Therapeutics will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

