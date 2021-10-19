Independent Bank (IBCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $46.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.15 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $467.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independent Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Independent Bank worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

