Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd Cuts Stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd lessened its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810,263 shares during the period. Ozon comprises 4.0% of Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd owned 0.40% of Ozon worth $47,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ozon by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,140,000 after buying an additional 1,041,541 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Ozon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after buying an additional 60,029 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Ozon by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,057,000 after buying an additional 1,183,236 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Ozon by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,714,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,507,000 after buying an additional 110,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Ozon by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,352,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,310,000 after buying an additional 567,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OZON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

NASDAQ:OZON traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,493. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05. Ozon Holdings PLC has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $68.77.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

