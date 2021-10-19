Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut Informa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IFJPY stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. 26,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,839. Informa has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

