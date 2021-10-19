Informa’s (INF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 496 ($6.48) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 625 ($8.17).

LON:INF opened at GBX 537 ($7.02) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 545.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 540.45. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a market capitalization of £8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.57.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of Informa stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

