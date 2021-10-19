Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.17

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 88933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.
Several research firms have commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Infosys by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Infosys by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.
Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
