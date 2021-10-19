Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.17

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 88933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

Several research firms have commented on INFY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Infosys by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Infosys by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

