Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Update

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 619,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

IEA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. 15,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,324. The company has a market capitalization of $276.65 million, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.64. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ares Management Corp purchased 3,185,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,035,429.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEA. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,830,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth $25,689,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 414.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 963,607 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth $8,203,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 384,280 shares in the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

