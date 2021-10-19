Ink Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Ink has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $390,904.31 and $1,046.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00064242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00067997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00098019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,202.98 or 1.00060130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.19 or 0.06008299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

