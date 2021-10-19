InMode (INMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. InMode has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

