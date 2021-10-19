InMode (INMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $87.33 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $85.02 on Tuesday. InMode has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.65.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
