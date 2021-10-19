Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.00

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.00 and traded as high as C$21.06. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$20.81, with a volume of 260,402 shares changing hands.

INE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$25.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of -23.33.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$170.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3354374 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.72%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

