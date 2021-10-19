Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $240.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $253.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

