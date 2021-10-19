InsaneCoin (INSN) Market Cap Hits $262,566.73

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 19th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $262,566.73 and approximately $13.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.00301133 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001901 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,828,316 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.