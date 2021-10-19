Insider Buying: D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, with a total value of £114,600 ($149,725.63).

Shares of D4t4 Solutions stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 376 ($4.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,102. D4t4 Solutions Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 364.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 353.43. The company has a market capitalization of £151.30 million and a PE ratio of 56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research report on Tuesday.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

