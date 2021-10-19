Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,144,000 shares in the company, valued at C$16,115,200.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$16,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$65,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

Pine Cliff Energy stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.82. 169,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$276.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.43.

PNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

