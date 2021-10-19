Insider Buying: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $15,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Wendye Robbins acquired 400 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $11,876.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Wendye Robbins acquired 1,475 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.39 per share, with a total value of $46,300.25.

On Friday, August 20th, Wendye Robbins acquired 600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $17,718.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,784. The company has a market cap of $947.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 25,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

